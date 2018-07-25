Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

JCAP opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.56. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 118.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,754,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James D. Dondero acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Good acquired 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $40,406.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 103,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,371. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

