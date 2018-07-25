Jenoptik (JEN) Given a €28.00 Price Target at HSBC

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by HSBC in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.78 ($36.21).

JEN stock opened at €34.26 ($40.31) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €20.68 ($24.33) and a 52-week high of €34.82 ($40.96).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

