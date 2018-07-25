Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SUBARU CORP/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (FUJHY)

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUBARU CORP/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get SUBARU CORP/ADR alerts:

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). SUBARU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR during the 1st quarter worth about $3,443,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR during the 1st quarter worth about $12,948,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Other. It manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and their components; and generators, engine-equipped machinery, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, and other machine tools, as well as their components.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SUBARU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUBARU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.