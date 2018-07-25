Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2019 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Sandler O’Neill raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Citizens Financial Group opened at $40.04 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,145,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,951 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,951,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,629 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,051,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,039,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after purchasing an additional 722,576 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

