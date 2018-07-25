Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Corp (CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for CVS Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.74.

CVS opened at $65.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,389,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,342.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590,370 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 96,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 18,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.