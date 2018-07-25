Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 488 ($6.46) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 469 ($6.21). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLA. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.82) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.82) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 460 ($6.09) to GBX 440 ($5.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 453.62 ($6.00).

SLA stock opened at GBX 311.60 ($4.12) on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of GBX 339.67 ($4.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.94).

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Gerhard Fusenig purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($185,307.74). Also, insider Richard Stephen Mully purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £34,900 ($46,194.57). Insiders acquired a total of 50,044 shares of company stock valued at $17,505,092 over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

