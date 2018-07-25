Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation opened at $58.41 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Sung Won Sohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $390,520.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,739 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,913.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,352 shares of company stock worth $1,057,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

