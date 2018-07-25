Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SSAB’s FY2019 Earnings (SSAAY)

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSAB in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of SSAB opened at $2.27 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. SSAB has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SSAB Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

