Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Syneos Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.36.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $141,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

