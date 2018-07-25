Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (AT1) a €7.50 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.50 ($8.82) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AT1. HSBC set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €7.94 ($9.34).

AT1 stock opened at €7.20 ($8.46) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €4.10 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of €6.75 ($7.94).

