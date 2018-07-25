Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $13.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.93 to $15.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.69 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.55.

In related news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $123,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,780 shares of company stock worth $3,662,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 908,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,211,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,066,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals opened at $174.33 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

