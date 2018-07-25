Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,907 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $24,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,718,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,124,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,065,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,226,000 after purchasing an additional 853,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 839,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF opened at $50.12 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.