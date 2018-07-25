Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 16,244 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,244 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,315,000 after buying an additional 436,726 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 428,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,574,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 391,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 268,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 613,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MGM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $121,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $179,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,049 shares of company stock valued at $349,925. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.