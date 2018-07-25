Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in WesBanco Inc (WSBC)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of WesBanco opened at $48.88 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WesBanco Inc has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

