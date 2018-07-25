James Investment Research Inc. Takes $2.11 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,743,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,466,000 after buying an additional 1,240,990 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,322,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,947,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 821.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,497,000 after buying an additional 313,822 shares during the period. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,653,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $114,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $476,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,996. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial opened at $68.85 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.