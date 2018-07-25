James Investment Research Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

