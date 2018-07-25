James Investment Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,780 Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 43,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.77.

DK stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. Delek US had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, insider Ernest C. Cagle sold 9,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $485,261.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,636 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,183. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

