James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $21,925,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,180.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 396,886 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,531,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $16,204,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $13,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $856,016.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,496,146.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $180,648.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,471,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,868. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

