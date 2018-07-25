Jadestone Energy (JSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by GMP Securities

GMP Securities upgraded shares of Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has C$1.40 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.10.

Jadestone Energy stock opened at C$0.61 on Tuesday. Jadestone Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.63.

Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Jadestone Energy had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of C$26.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.00 million.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

