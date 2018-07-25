Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) PT Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “$66.12” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

JEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $67.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $46,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,357.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.10 per share, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $981,883.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,520,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after buying an additional 898,140 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,518,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 328.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 656,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,653,000 after acquiring an additional 503,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,779,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,722,000 after acquiring an additional 491,573 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,794,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,312,000 after acquiring an additional 487,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

