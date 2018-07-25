J C Penney (JCP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

Media stories about J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. J C Penney earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the department store operator an impact score of 45.3558964023374 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of J C Penney to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of J C Penney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. J C Penney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

JCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 14,032,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,000,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.21. J C Penney has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $770.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.71.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The department store operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

