IslaCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.00 (ISL)

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, IslaCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One IslaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IslaCoin has a market cap of $283,346.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015161 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About IslaCoin

IslaCoin (ISL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin . The official website for IslaCoin is www.islacoin.net

IslaCoin Coin Trading

IslaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IslaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IslaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IslaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

