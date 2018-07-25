ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory Group LLC

RFG Advisory Group LLC increased its position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF makes up about 1.1% of RFG Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RFG Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.27% of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1,429.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF alerts:

BMV STIP opened at $99.03 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1,750.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,005.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.