iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Holdings Increased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 42,564 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 90,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded up $1.07, hitting $171.41, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 17,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,497. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $171.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.