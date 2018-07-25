iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory Group LLC

RFG Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,718,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 713,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after acquiring an additional 262,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,937,000 after acquiring an additional 167,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

