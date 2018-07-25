iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Stake Lifted by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $216.75. 10,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,548. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.02 and a twelve month high of $220.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.8998 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

