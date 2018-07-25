iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Position Lifted by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded up $0.99, reaching $216.75, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 10,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,548. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.02 and a 12-month high of $220.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.8998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

