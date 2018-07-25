iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Holdings Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,687.7% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,372,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 478.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,523,000 after buying an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20,527.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 529,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 527,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,285,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 880.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 386,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after buying an additional 346,807 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF traded up $0.92, hitting $210.62, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 13,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,959. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $162.12 and a 12 month high of $214.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.3152 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

