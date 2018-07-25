iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,858 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.0463 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th.

