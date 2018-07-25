iShares Gold Trust (IAU) Holdings Lowered by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,041 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 423,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust opened at $11.75 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

