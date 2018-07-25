iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,846,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.4% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Creative Planning owned 1.44% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $2,142,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,435,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314,617 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,124,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,033,738 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,078,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,865,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,947,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,128,000 after acquiring an additional 782,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF opened at $283.55 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $243.45 and a twelve month high of $288.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $1.2812 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

