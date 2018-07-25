iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF opened at $49.77 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1156 per share. This is a positive change from iShares CMBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

