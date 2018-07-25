iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Stake Increased by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 572.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,990,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31,517.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 827,657 shares during the period. Pension Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,728,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,709,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,410,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,806,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,281. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

