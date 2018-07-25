iRobot (IRBT) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.
Shares of iRobot traded up $15.69, reaching $86.88, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 269,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,145. iRobot has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. iRobot had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 636 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $44,144.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohamad Ali sold 542 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $43,869.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,810.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,369 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.
