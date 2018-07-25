iRobot (IRBT) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Shares of iRobot traded up $15.69, reaching $86.88, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 269,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,145. iRobot has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. iRobot had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.80 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 636 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $44,144.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohamad Ali sold 542 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $43,869.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,810.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,369 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

