iRobot Co. (IRBT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,027 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iRobot were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in iRobot by 702.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 442,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 387,573 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 488,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 184,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153,263 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 160,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. iRobot had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on iRobot from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.80 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on iRobot from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $896,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,000,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,437,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,369 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

