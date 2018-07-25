Iqvia (IQV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY18 guidance to $5.35-5.55 EPS.
Shares of IQV opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
In other Iqvia news, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $956,976,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $148,447,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,824,432 shares of company stock worth $1,114,934,928. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.
