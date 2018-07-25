Iqvia (IQV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY18 guidance to $5.35-5.55 EPS.

Shares of IQV opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Iqvia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.63.

In other Iqvia news, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $956,976,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $148,447,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,824,432 shares of company stock worth $1,114,934,928. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.