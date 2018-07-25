Investors Sell Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) on Strength (WFC)

Investors sold shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $211.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $283.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $72.26 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Wells Fargo & Co had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Wells Fargo & Co traded up $1.59 for the day and closed at $58.00

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $282.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In other news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

