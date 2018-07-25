Investors Sell Shares of Centene (CNC) on Strength (CNC)

Investors sold shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) on strength during trading on Monday. $41.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $69.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.76 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Centene had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Centene traded up $0.67 for the day and closed at $136.12

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. MED reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.28.

The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total value of $946,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,750 shares of company stock worth $28,461,313. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 49,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

