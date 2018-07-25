Investors Sell Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Strength (XOM)

Traders sold shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $114.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $197.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $82.83 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Exxon Mobil had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Exxon Mobil traded up $0.58 for the day and closed at $83.59

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.94 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Morningstar set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $344.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $68.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 173,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 577,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 26,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

