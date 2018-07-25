Investors Buy Shares of Masco (MAS) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $42.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $31.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.15 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Masco had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Masco traded down ($0.63) for the day and closed at $37.88

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.45 to $35.79 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 512.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Masco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,255,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 2,720.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,357,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Masco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,623,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 21.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 243,321 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Masco by 9.0% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,271,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,566,000 after purchasing an additional 104,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

