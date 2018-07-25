Investors Buy Micron Technology (MU) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $549.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $492.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.23 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Micron Technology had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Micron Technology traded down ($1.12) for the day and closed at $53.17Specifically, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $665,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,846.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $2,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,402. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Goldman Sachs Group set a $68.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,078,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 234.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,743,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,063 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $48,557,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 178.5% during the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,273,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,493,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

