Investors Buy Marriott International (MAR) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $58.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.61 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Marriott International had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Marriott International traded down ($1.02) for the day and closed at $132.03

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 41.82%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

In other Marriott International news, insider B. Marriott Marital Tr Juliana sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $449,128.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,996 shares in the company, valued at $64,160,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $303,226.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,559 shares of company stock worth $2,613,773 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $256,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

