Investors Buy Hubbell (HUBB) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $40.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $14.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.81 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Hubbell had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Hubbell traded down ($1.30) for the day and closed at $113.95

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

In related news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.19 per share, with a total value of $210,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,263.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 61.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 38,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 21.8% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

