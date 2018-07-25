Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,171,129. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $170.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.5952 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

