Investment Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 2,938 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,415,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 196.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,533,000 after buying an additional 204,815 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 303,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 152,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 99,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF traded up $0.22, hitting $70.56, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,801. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $77.96.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

