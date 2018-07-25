Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LivaNova (LIVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN):

7/24/2018 – LivaNova had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – LivaNova had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Services (CMS) announced that it opened a national coverage analysis (NCA) for vagal nerve stimulation (VNS) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The proposed and final announcements are expected on or around 11/30/18 and 2/28/19, respectively. Given new clinical data published since CMS denied TRD coverage in 2007 and the recent spate of high-profile suicides, we believe CMS is likely to cover VNS for TRD again. We have performed a more detailed analysis of the potential impact of TRD coverage and now see potential for a larger share price impact than in our prior analysis. Given this, we still see a positive expected value around the NCA decision and recommend that investors buy shares in advance of the proposed NCA and we have raised our price target to $128 from $106.””

7/12/2018 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/4/2018 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

6/27/2018 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/15/2018 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/8/2018 – LivaNova is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2018 – LivaNova had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00. They wrote, “Wednesday (5/30/18) evening, the Services (CMS) announced that it opened a national coverage analysis (NCA) for vagal nerve stimulation (VNS) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). LIVN offers the only implantable VNS devices in the US; while its VNS devices are FDA approved for both drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, CMS currently only covers VNS for drug-resistant epilepsy. We think the most likely outcome of the NCA is the CMS provides coverage with evidence development which would make VNS available to patients enrolled in a registry. LIVN estimates the potential TRD market is ~10x that of drug-resistant epilepsy. We conservatively estimate this opportunity could be worth ~$9 per LIVN share and reiterate our Buy rating.””

LivaNova stock opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $111.96.

Get LivaNova PLC alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.18 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 15,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $1,519,260.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $156,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,072 shares of company stock worth $2,581,413 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.