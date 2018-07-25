INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (VCV) Insider Sells $20,111.00 in Stock

INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (NYSE:VCV) insider James D. Phillips sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $20,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. INVESCO VAN KAM/COM has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $13.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in INVESCO VAN KAM/COM by 169.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 127,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 80,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in INVESCO VAN KAM/COM by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in INVESCO VAN KAM/COM by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 95,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in INVESCO VAN KAM/COM by 41.4% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in INVESCO VAN KAM/COM by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

