Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) Holdings Cut by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up 0.5% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF traded up $0.23, reaching $43.93, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 110,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,099. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.6719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

PowerShares FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

