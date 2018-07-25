Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) is Gateway Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874,632 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises about 9.6% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC owned 2.24% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $34,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.17. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,057. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0353 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

