IntriCon (IIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. IntriCon had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Shares of IntriCon traded up $1.35, reaching $48.95, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 272,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,833. The firm has a market cap of $348.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.18. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get IntriCon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IntriCon in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on IntriCon in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.